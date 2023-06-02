MIAMI COUNTY — Police say a Peru man died Thursday evening as a result of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. and Business 31 in Miami County.
Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that Timothy Bacon, 55, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was driving a 2013 GMC Yukon and traveling northbound on U.S. 31, according to an Indiana State Police media release.
As Bacon approached Business 31, evidence indicated that he reportedly continued northbound into the intersection and struck a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was turning southbound from Business 31 onto U.S. 31, per the release.
The driver of that Pontiac, 64-year-old Peru resident Shamsiddin Rahman, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities stated in the release.
Bacon was transported by ambulance to Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, and police say he is listed in stable condition.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident.
ISP was assisted at the scene by the Miami County Sheriff's Department, the Peru Fire Department, Dukes Memorial EMS, Miami County EMA, the Miami County Coroner and Converse Service Center Towing.
