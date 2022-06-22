PERU — Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt is expected to make a full recovery and return to his duties after suffering a heart attack in April, which led to a judge appointing an interim mayor while he recovers.
Building Commissioner Ron Dausch, who serves with Hewitt on the Peru Board of Works, said Wednesday that Hewitt is out of the hospital and is undergoing rehab and physical therapy. Hewitt’s doctor said he is expected to make a full recovery, Dasuch said.
The update comes after Hewitt was hospitalized for over a month following the heart attack April 29.
During the court hearing May 28, in which Peru City Council President Patricia Russell was appointed interim mayor, Russell said Hewitt had just been taken off a ventilator. She testified that he had trouble speaking and writing, so he couldn’t conduct any official business.
Hewitt’s son said during the hearing that his father was unable to fulfill the duties of the office, and his recovery had been slow.
“I use the analogy of taking three steps forward and one step back,” he said. “But it looks like we’re on the road to recovery.”
Dausch said Wednesday that Hewitt is now well on the way down that road.
“Those two steps backward aren’t happening now,” he said. “He’s making progress. I think medically, he’s doing extremely well.”
But when Hewitt might feel good enough to return to his duties remains a question mark.
The statute used to appoint Russell as interim mayor allows her to serve for up to six months, or until Hewitt is able to return to office.
Once he is ready to return, Hewitt will have to testify to the judge about his health status. If deemed fit to return, Russell would be removed as acting mayor.
Russell said during the hearing in May that she’s more than ready for Hewitt to come back whenever he is ready.
“When this is over, I will gladly give him back his city,” Russell said from the stand.
