PERU — Staff shortages have forced Peru Community Schools to send its students home until Wednesday.
Superintendent Sam Watkins made the announcement Thursday afternoon that students will be online starting Friday, with a hopeful Wednesday return date.
The superintendent said Peru schools had more than 60 staff members absent this week. A notice on the school’s website said each school building has had staff absences.
“We truly apologize for the inconvenience that this causes our parents and students but it cannot be helped,” the superintendent said in a text message to the Kokomo Tribune.
It’s a similar sentiment to the one Tipton schools Superintendent Ryan Glaze expressed with the Tribune on Wednesday, and what other area school corporations have faced this week — no other option than to pause in-person instruction.
Northwestern and Taylor have shifted classes online. Tipton schools canceled classes on Thursday and Friday and will be online Monday and Tuesday.
COVID cases among staff and a lack of substitute teachers have hit many districts across the state and country hard during the most recent wave of the virus.
“It is my hope that a short break will help us get through this surge so that we will not have to take a large educational break as in the past,” Watkins said.
Peru students will have a combination of livestream classes and uploaded assignments to complete on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Watkins said it will be the same as when students are out of school for a weather cancellation.
Teachers and tech support will be available each day.
Free meal pickup will take place from 11 a.m. to noon each day behind the junior high building.
Athletics and other extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.
North Miami Community Schools will be online Friday and Monday. Students will return on Tuesday.
Maconaquah is still in person, as are Eastern, Kokomo and Western in Howard County and Tri-Central in Tipton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.