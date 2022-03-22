PERU — The Peru City Council has approved the construction of four pickleball courts located along the Peru River Walk near the location of a new $20 million housing project.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, told the council the project will cost around $200,000, which includes court construction, expanding parking along Canal Street, installing lighting and buying court equipment.
Funding will come from the tax increment financing (TIF) district in which the courts are located.
Tidd said the courts will be located between the skatepark and Miami's Fort playground and will add a recreational activity in the city that is currently in high demand.
"Pickleball is becoming what racquetball used to be years ago," he said.
Tidd said construction should begin on the project this spring. He said the Peru Parks Department will be in charge of the courts, and it is already planning tournaments and other events.
The city also plans to construct a new splashpad in the same area, but the project is on hold until officials can apply for a grant that would fund half the costs.
Tidd said the money would come from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which requires the city to have a parks plan updated in the past five years in order to apply for the grant. The city doesn't have that now, so the park board will update its plan and then apply for the funding next year, he said.
Both projects come as Wabash River Equites LCC has started site work on around 26 acres located along West Canal Street to construct a 174-unit housing development.
Those units include traditional apartments, patio apartments, duplexes and a roughly 50,000-square-foot senior housing development. It marks the first major housing development in Peru in decades.
The pickleball courts and splashpad would both be located near that project, as well as the city's new YMCA that opened last month.
