PERU — The Peru Police Department hopes to land a grant to purchase two new hybrid patrol vehicles to cut down on fuel costs as the price of gasoline remains historically high.
Chief Dan Sofianos said they have applied for a matching grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to buy two hybrid gas-electric Ford Explorers.
The SUVs would replace two 2014 Ford Taurus patrol cars, which have around 190,000 miles and started incurring major maintenance costs in the past two years.
Sofianos said the department would trade in the cars to help purchase the SUVs, which get around 24 miles per gallon and have more pickup than the Tauruses.
The hybrid Explorers don’t need to be plugged in, but instead use the motor as a generator to charge the battery. One minute of the motor running charges the battery for five minutes of use. Sofianos said that makes the SUVs ideal for police work.
“With all the idling we do, it’s going to save a lot of gas,” he told the Peru City Council on Monday. “If someone is running radar, the air conditioner still works, the heat still works, but the car only starts when it needs electricity.”
Sofianos said the vehicles have been ordered, but the department will have to wait to see if they’re awarded the grant before making the purchase. He said the SUVs costs around $49,000, and the grant would pay for one of them.
He told the council he’s spoken to other police departments who own hybrid Explorers, and all said they’ve had good luck with them and saved a lot of money on gas.
However, the hybrid models have only been out for three years, and the big question mark is potential maintenance costs, Sofianos said.
