PERU — The city of Peru has received a $100,000 state grant to help local childcare providers find and hire new employees after local staffing numbers plummeted during the pandemic.
Debi Wallick, executive director the Miami County United Way, which is administering the money, said the drop in the number of local childcare workers means fewer families have access to daycare. In turn, those families sometimes can't find work because they have nowhere to take their child.
Wallick said it's all part of the national workforce shortage that has affected all kinds of industries over the last year.
"It's the trickle affect," she said. "It's not just happening at restaurants or to truckers, it's happening at the daycare centers as well. We need to get that back up. We need to get these employees back so we can add more classrooms for these kids."
Now, through the grant, the city hopes to do just that by providing extra funding to three local childcare providers to hire more workers and increase services to give more families access to daycare.
Wallick said the money is going to St. John's Lutheran Church, Main Street United Methodist and Ida's New Beginnings. She said the goal is to increase childcare capacity by at least 20 kids and no more than 47, per the grant requirements.
The endgame is to allow parents to find a job or get back to work to jumpstart the local economy, Wallick said.
"Right now, there's not enough childcare services in Peru, so by adding more employees and services, more families can get back to work," she said.
Peru City Council President Betsy Edwards-Wolfe said the childcare funding will go a long way in helping fill local jobs currently available, and those that are soon to come to the city.
"We're getting all these new jobs here," she during during a council meeting earlier this month. "We want people to go to work, and childcare is a key component in getting people into the workforce."
Wallick said the grant was awarded through the Office of Community and Rural Affair's Community Development Block Grant. She said the city should receive the funding sometime in June, and must distribute the funds within a year.
The three childcare providers had to provide $10,000 in matching funds to receive the grant money. Wallick said they ended up raising $12,500 to go toward the grant.
"Child care costs are a significant challenge for our child care providers and working families," she said in a Facebook post. "No investment is more critical for the future than an investment in ensuring that all children have the foundation to grow into productive, responsible adults."
