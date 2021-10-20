PERU — Two former administrators will not get more retirement money after the Peru School Board opted to not take up the issue Tuesday.
Former administrators David Hahn and Ron Mullett had sought retirement funds that were stopped after the original payments were flagged for not being school-board approved.
Hahn and Mullett, who is the current school board president, retired in 2015 after more than two decades with Peru schools.
Superintendent Sam Watkins said the two had a verbal agreement with past administration about their retirement money, but the State Board of Accounts notified the school district following an annual audit that the benefits hadn’t been formally approved.
“I couldn’t, and I wouldn’t allow it because it was ambiguous if they were ever discussed by the previous superintendent with administrators and never board approved,” Watkins said after Tuesday’s board meeting. “It’s not controversy, it’s not misappropriation of funds. We had to stop them.”
The superintendent said that years ago, administrator benefits followed what was outlined in the collective bargaining agreements with teachers. However, that has since changed. Administrators are not included in CBA contracts between teachers and school districts.
The Peru School Board approved an addendum in July, Watkins said, that details administrator benefits. This led Hahn and Mullett to inquire about if they could receive the payments that were stopped. Watkins said another board member also asked him to look into the issue after the action taken in July.
The School Board took no action Tuesday on a request from Watkins that he negotiate a figure with the retired administrators to be brought back to the board for a vote in November.
The lack of action effectively resolves the issue, though Hahn and Mullett will not receive any additional money. Watkins said they could have taken legal action, though Mullett requested it be decided by the board.
A couple of board members expressed skepticism about the situation as a whole, especially Chris Wolfe.
Wolfe was critical the board packet did not mention the names of the two who sought the retirement benefits. He pressed Watkins about it during the meeting.
The superintendent said he opted to use employee identification numbers instead of their names to save them from embarrassment.
“It’s not embarrassing, it’s called transparency, Mr. Watkins,” Wolfe said. “If it’s a board member, it should be brought up.”
Wolfe said he wouldn’t vote for it, though there did not end up being a vote as no motion was made.
“It should be transparent,” he said. “Nothing personal, Mr. Mullet.”
Watkins said after the meeting that he wasn’t trying to be secretive in not naming Hahn and Mullett.
“Sometimes I do that with employee numbers when we have issues,” the superintendent said.
Wolfe called the situation — which goes back six years — “odd” and “awkward” during a conversation with the Tribune on Wednesday.
“The whole thing was a tad bit odd, not transparent,” he said.
Vice President Gregory Quin questioned why the agenda said the item they were voting on asked them to decide on payments “to be paid out over a four-year period,” though there was no figure included. He said it was “irresponsible.”
Wolfe also questioned the wording on the agenda, as it did not match the request Watkins made.
Watkins said in an interview following Tuesday’s meeting that Hahn and Mullett were on the receiving end of improper action from a previous administration. He assured them the situation wasn’t a cash grab.
“We had to resolve it one way or another,” he said.
