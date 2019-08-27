PERU – Every student at Peru Community Schools started receiving free breakfast and lunch last week after the district qualified for a federal program targeting schools in low-income areas.
Superintendent Sam Watkins said the district’s students in kindergarten through eighth grade have received the free meals for the last three years through the Community Eligibility Provision, but this is the first year the high school also qualified.
The program is operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without any paperwork or applications.
Watkins said every student will now receive free breakfast and lunch for the next four years, which totals $5.4 million in savings if all 1,944 students were to eat both meals every day.
He said the program will specifically benefit students whose families don’t qualify for federal assistance, but don’t make enough money to easily pay for their child’s meals.
“A lot of time, kids go hungry because of that,” Watkins said. “That’s not acceptable to me, under any circumstances, so I’m glad these programs are out there.”
But the program won’t just benefit the district. He said many families will spend the money they save on school meals within the community, which will help the local economy.
“It’s a huge deal for our students, parents and the entire community,” Watkins said. “It’s a big cost savings, and a win-win-win situation.”
Since the program took affect after the school year already started, any family that has paid money towards a student’s lunch program will be reimbursed.
Options for families to be reimbursed for moneys already paid to the lunch program include leaving a balance on an account for use at the ala-cart line or requesting a reimbursement by calling 765-472-3301 and asking for Mrs. Stewart. Lunch money can also be transferred at the high school to students’ textbook fees.
Watkins encouraged every student to eat breakfast and lunch for free so the district can continue to offer the program in the future.
