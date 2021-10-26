PERU — Half of Peru Community Schools’ buses are over 12 years old, but that’s set to change.
The school corporation’s budget for next year includes the purchase of three new buses. Each costs about $108,000.
Another bus was approved for purchase last month and is included in this year’s budget.
The Peru administration is expected to ask the board at its November meeting to pay off an existing lease it has for three buses. The three leased buses are all under 3 years old.
Leases for school buses are basically loans. Peru owns the titles to the buses; the lease is what is still owed on them.
The final payments on the lease will come via an additional appropriation.
“We’re in very good shape with our budgets,” said Superintendent Sam Watkins.
With the buses completely paid for, Peru will lease another four.
Those four, plus the one to be purchased this year and the three next year, will drastically change the age of Peru’s buses.
“We’re wanting to flip the situation,” Watkins said. “That’s a big deal for us.”
And it’s something Watkins has wanted during his tenure but hasn’t been able to do until now.
“Since I’ve been superintendent, in my eight years, we haven’t been able to replenish our school buses,” he said. “Half of our fleet is over 12 years old.”
New buses could be in by late spring, though like most things, they are on backorder due to the pandemic. Watkins said they should arrive by summer at the latest.
Next year’s budget is for about $20 million and was approved last week. Watkins said it is in line with previous years.
The superintendent is anticipating “good raises” for teachers, as there is a tentative agreement in place between the Peru Community Education Association — the school’s teacher union — and the corporation.
“Our budget is going to allow that,” Watkins said.
Watkins said the contract stands to be better than the one from last year, which included significant raises.
The contract will be voted on next month.
Next year’s budget features a slightly lower local tax rate. Watkins said this is because the school corporation paid down some debt.
“It’s a good sign that Peru Community Schools is healthy … and our budgets are being budgeted responsibly. “
Peru schools is estimated to lose about $1 million in property tax caps. Watkins said they tend to lose out on between $1 million and $1.4 million each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.