A carefree kid with the world at her fingertips, skateboarding along downtown streets in the wee morning hours with her friends tagging along beside her.
Just a kid being a kid and living life to the fullest.
That’s the way that 17-year-old Ashlie Murphy will always remember her friend Hanna Cox, 18.
It was a little over a week ago when Cox was shot and killed in what her family has described as a “tragic accident” in the driveway of her boyfriend’s Bunker Hill home.
Cox’s boyfriend, Jeremiah Smith, 18, Peru, is facing preliminary charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to court records, after police say he shot Cox while the pair were sitting inside her vehicle.
But on Friday afternoon — in a ceremony organized by Cox’s friends and held at Foster Park Skatepark — dozens gathered not to recall how Cox died, but to celebrate how she lived.
“She was one of the most genuine and sweetest souls I’ve ever met,” Murphy said. “She knew how to be there for somebody when you needed them. … I hope people remember her as a free soul because that’s what she was. She was free-spirited. She was just like a walking rainbow.”
Ali Youker, 15, met Cox through mutual friends, and the pair became close through their shared passion for skateboarding.
Youker said Cox never met a stranger and that she was always there to lend a listening ear or a helping hand.
“She’ll be remembered as the beautiful hippie she was,” Youker said. “… She was just so genuine. That’s just how she was. I can’t pick out a bad trait about her because there was just pure joy oozing out of her all of the time.”
Cox’s mother, Mindi McKee, spoke to the Tribune for a few minutes and noted that this past week has been one of the hardest weeks of her life.
But it’s also been touching to hear from so many who were impacted by her daughter, McKee said, many of whom McKee has never met.
“She (Cox) is everybody’s angel,” McKee said, her voice growing emotional. “She would be there for anybody, even if she didn’t know them. She’d make a way to get to them and attempt to help them. … I’ve had a few people reach out to me to say that she has actually saved their lives by talking through some serious issues that they were having.”
“She helped several people like that,” McKee added. “She has a large demographic of friends, and she never turned anybody away.”
Youker agreed with McKee’s sentiment.
Speaking for a few moments about the brevity of life — a topic that she admitted she shouldn’t have to even think about at such a young age — Youker said that she hopes that Cox’s death will remind everyone to stop and smell the proverbial roses in life before it’s too late.
“I was just texting her (Hanna) a day before,” Youker said. “We were just having a normal conversation about just what was going on in life. People need to just take a moment and realize. … I mean, you really don’t realize something until it’s gone. So you need to take that moment and really enjoy just being you and really be the best you that you can be and be happy. … And Hanna was like that. She was just like, ‘I’m just always going to be happy.’”
