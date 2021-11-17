PERU — All Peru teachers will receive a 6.8% raise this year.
The Peru Community Schools Board of School Trustees approved a one-year contract between the corporation and the Peru Community Education Association (PCEA) last week.
The 6.8% raise equates to a $3,500 increase to salaries. The new agreement bumps starting pay up to $40,100. The salary scale tops out at $70,800.
“I’m extremely proud of that because it makes Peru Community Schools competitive,” Superintendent Sam Watkins said.
Scott Thompson, president of the PCEA, agreed and said trying to convince teachers right out of college to take a job under $40,000 is tough.
Hourly workers, such as custodians and bus drivers, received the same 6.8% increase. Watkins said the school board stressed that raises for teachers and hourly workers should be the same. Bus drivers got a little more of a pay increase with a $500 retention bonus.
“It might be one of the largest raises in Peru history,” he said. “I’m pretty excited that we are in a position to do this responsibly.”
The superintendent gave credit to the Indiana General Assembly and local reps who “put their money where their mouth is” and passed an increase in school funding this spring.
Peru schools will cover insurance premium increases up to 3%.
Parties also agreed to allow retiring teachers to sell their sick days back to the school corporation. They can sell sick days for $35 each.
Watkins said they want to keep teachers from banking their sick days and then using them all at once.
“This is a retirement severance so I don’t have teachers taking the last two months of school off,” he said at a board meeting last month. “We want them there.”
Peru schools already has a similar policy in which teachers can sell any sick days over 130 back to the school for $75. For example, if a teacher has 140 sick days, they can sell 10 back.
Watkins said the teachers union and the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) both pushed for a two-year contract. An ISTA representative helps local teacher associations during collective bargaining.
Though many area schools went the two-year route, Watkins said it was something they wanted to avoid.
“I’m scared to death of a two-year (contract),” he said. “I am. We don’t know our enrollment. We don’t know what’s going to happen in February.”
February is when spring enrollment numbers are calculated. Schools receive funding for the first half of the calendar year based on this enrollment data.
“The crazy fluctuations at schools our size these days makes it tough to plan,” Thompson said.
Watkins said had they went with a two-year contract, teacher raises would have been under $3,500. Raises next year are expected to be less unless there’s an “explosion in enrollment,” according to the superintendent.
Parties intend to form a committee during the second semester to address compaction, also called compression. This happens when the salaries of employees are similar, even though years of service or skills differ vastly.
“I don’t have a problem with the compaction,” Watkins told the school board last month. “I think that’s the way the world we live in now with teachers, attracting teachers, getting good teachers and keeping certified people in front of our kids.”
The PCEA made a proposal that would have corrected compaction, however it wouldn’t have been sustainable, according to Thompson. He said it would have been irresponsible to do so.
“I think everyone got a significant enough raise that we can wait a bit to get to where they want to be,” Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.