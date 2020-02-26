BLUFFTON — A Peru woman was arrested recently for what police believe was her connection to a home improvement fraud in the Wells County area.
According to an Indiana State Police press release, Candace Prairie, 29, was arrested alongside Austin Boswell, 24, Hanceville, Alabama, after a family member of the alleged victim contacted the Bluffton Police Department after discovering large sums of money transfers out of the victim’s bank account.
Prairie and Boswell are both currently facing a count each of home improvement fraud and theft, which are Level 6 felonies.
Prairie is still being held at the Wells County Jail on $25,000 cash bond with 10% or $5,000 surety, while Boswell has since bonded out, according to jail officials.
Police did not identify the victim, but the release indicated that Prairie and Boswell conducted repair work on that person’s foundation, driveway, roof and lighting rods that were attached to their residence from Jan. 8 through Feb. 20.
The release also stated that the pair “expanded their scheme by utilizing perpetrators other than just contractors, whom presented themselves as state agents and inspectors.”
Documents were then presented to the victim which falsely claimed back taxes were due on the property, which Prairie and Boswell then attempted to collect payment on, the release added.
Due to the nature of the investigation, ISP also noted that further arrests may be made in the case, and there is also a possibility that other homeowners were affected.
If you believe you may be a victim of this alleged home improvement fraud or know any other information regarding this case, you are urged to contact the ISP Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.
