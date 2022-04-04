Police say a Peru driver went airborne and crashed into her own residence, causing over $25,000 in damages to the property.
Christa Chandler, 39, was driving a Ford Fusion west on 3rd Street at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a crash report from the Peru Police Department. A witness said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before they heard a crash.
The Ford ended up crashing into a side door of the home located at 85 E. 3rd St., smashing through a post and damaging the exterior of the property.
Police estimated the total damage of the crash at between $25,000 and $50,000.
Chandler told police she was attempting to brake while turning, causing her to lose traction. Police said there was no evidence Chandler attempted to break before going airborne.
Chandler was transported to Dukes Memorial Hospital with a complaint of head pain. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.
