Ice skating, wagon rides, wiener dog races and spiced wine are all hitting downtown Peru for the city’s second annual Christkindlmarkt.
The German-themed Christmas market will be on the east side of the Miami County Courthouse from Nov. 26-28 offering food and spirits, including German and American beer and Gluhwein, a German spiced wine.
Each day will be filled with activities for the whole family, including live music, photos with a real reindeer and the chance to ice skate on a 2,000-square-foot rink. The market will also offer gifts, decorations and other home décor items.
The festival first launched in 2019 as a way to celebrate Peru’s deep German roots. It was scheduled again in 2020, but was eventually cancelled due to the pandemic.
The festival this year will be open from 2-10 p.m. Nov. 26.; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 27; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28. For more information, visit www.peruchristkindl.com.
Christkindlmarkt is produced by Rediscover Downtown Peru, the Miami County Economic Development Authority and the Miami County Chamber of Commerce.
Major sponsors of the event include the City of Peru, Arts United, the Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and many other local businesses and agencies.
