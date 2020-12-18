PERU – After a year of planning, Peru’s first ever dog park opened last week, just outside the city’s animal-control building.
The park is located at 75 German St., at the site that formerly housed the city’s public pool, which was filled in years ago and has remained an empty lot ever since. A soft opening was held on Dec. 7.
Alan Myers, a community volunteer who spearheaded the project, said he proposed the park last December to Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt and Peru City Council after volunteering at the city’s animal control shelter, which houses stray dogs.
Since then, Myers has worked with city officials to secure the funding and donations to get the proposal off the ground. The area is now under the jurisdiction of the Peru Park’s Department, but Myers and other volunteers will help oversee the day-to-day operations there.
The site currently is mostly an open, grassy area bordered by a concrete walkway left over from when the site was a pool. Myers said there are some balls and Frisbees there with which dogs can play.
But major upgrades are planned for the park in the near future. Myers said they want to bring in some large-scale objects, such as tubes, rocks or stair steps. There are also small pools on site that will be filled with water in the spring.
He said a small area will also eventually be fenced off into a separate space in which smaller dogs can play. Once that’s complete, the park will encompass nearly 2 acres.
In the meantime, Myers is looking for donations to buy pooper scoopers, gloves and other supplies such as trash liners. Money is also needed for general upkeep and maintenance.
The park is open from dawn till dusk. Parking is located at the back of the Indiana National Guard armory. The site will be under surveillance from cameras already installed at the animal-control facility.
Myers said, in the end, he hopes the park will become a community gathering place for dog lovers and, for the first time, provide a much needed space for owners to take their pets.
“Really, our main mission is to create a social place for dogs and people; a place for dog lovers or for people who just want to see other dogs,” he said. “It’s another social thing to do in Peru for dogs and people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.