Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series.
The first time Ryan Steiner ran two miles without stopping, he loved the feeling so much that he immediately signed up for a half marathon.
Ryan was no stranger to running. When he was a kid, he ran away into the cornfields near his family’s apartment as a retreat from home. When he was a teenager, he ran to escape the state hospitals and juvenile detention facilities where he was housed and treated for what he later discovered was autism.
But when he ran those two miles with his now-wife, Amanda, in 2013, it was the first time in his life that running actually felt good.
“When I’m running, my brain just processes all that stuff that I haven’t been able to process,” Ryan said. “And sometimes I cry. Sometimes I laugh. Sometimes I sing at the top of my lungs. And sometimes I just go in a total zone-like tunnel vision and just run and I don’t feel or think anything.”
Rain or shine, winter or summer, Ryan can be found on the Nickel Plate Trail, just steps away from his home in Peru. Almost every day, he goes for a jog with his 6-year-old daughter, Kala, who rides in a racing wheelchair they’ve dubbed ‘the chariot.’
Ryan said running is essential for his mental health. But it’s also critical to his physical health.
By the time Ryan was 26, he weighed over 700 pounds. The weight came from the side effects caused by a slew of medication he was on as a kid, as well as eating to self-soothe.
But running became the major catalyst that eventually led him to drop 500 pounds.
“The way that I loved food, I now love running,” Ryan said. “I would rather run than eat something. Before, when things would be sad and I was struggling to cope, my go-to would be to sit down with a pizza or ice cream or something like that. But I don’t feel as good doing that as I do going for a run when I’m upset.”
But running isn’t always easy. There are sore muscles or tight hamstrings. Sometimes it’s a stressful day and he feels anxious just to go out his door.
But Ryan isn’t used to having it easy. In fact, before running, he’d gotten used to living hard.
In his 20s, he was a drug addict struggling to understand his place in the world. As a child, he lived in state hospitals, where he was subjected to traumatic treatments. He felt like a stranger to himself, an inscrutable person he couldn’t understand.
“Racing is a metaphor for life,” Ryan said. “And life is hard.”
But jogging brings Ryan joy, and that joy has become a bond with his wife and now with their daughter, Kala.
“I didn’t realize until I became a runner that I ran whenever things were bad, whenever things were scary,” Ryan said. “My first instinct is flight. When things are rough, I run, and I realized I could gain something wonderful from that running.”
‘A CONSTANT STATE OF CONFUSION’
When Ryan was a child, his behavior was always a problem for other people.
Doctors, specialists and teachers constantly observed Ryan, trying to figure out what was wrong with him. Why did he always have meltdowns?
Certain sounds, tastes, smells, touches or emotions would cause him to get upset. Ryan felt like he was losing his mind when people whistled, chewed, sneezed or coughed. He would immediately feel angry and frustrated and lose his focus. He’d plug his ears and scream ‘Stop!’
“Did I know I was different?” Ryan said. “Absolutely. And so did everyone else. I didn’t have any friends. The kids were very mean to me. They would poke me until I would have meltdowns, and I would run away.”
During school, he rarely spent time in the classroom. He was always in trouble, spending most of his day at the principal’s office.
By the time he was in second grade, he had been kicked out of every school in his hometown of Terre Haute.
“I was so confused as to what I was doing so wrong,” he said. “I couldn’t figure it out. I’m trying so hard, and everyone thinks that I’m not, and everything’s just this constant state of confusion and miscommunication.”
He was sent to different hospitals and given different medications to see if it would modify his behavior. It didn’t work.
His mom refused to allow Ryan into a special education classroom, thinking he didn’t need it and it would set him back. She thought Ryan was too smart for it. After all, he started talking in full phrases before he was nine months old and got high scores on the iStep test each year.
By the time Ryan turned 10, he was running away into the cornfields by his apartment complex and disappearing for large parts of the day. His new stepdad didn’t like Ryan vanishing for hours, but it was Ryan’s way of trying to escape his anxiety.
When his stepdad told him to stop running away, it made Ryan upset. The situation escalated when his stepdad held Ryan down, trying to get him to calm down. It only made things worse. Ryan’s meltdowns soon began to turn violent. Instead of running, he was now starting to hit people.
“My mom married someone who didn’t have the tolerance for a child like me,” he said. “And it was easier to call the police and convince them to take me away. With all of the problems in school, they didn’t know what to do with me. So, they made me a child in need of services, and the state took me away.”
Ryan was 10 years old when he was placed in his first residential treatment facility. Two years later, he was sent to a juvenile detention facility.
He again felt trapped. Just before he turned 14, Ryan ran away from the detention facility.
He was eventually caught and charged with escape from the Department of Corrections. Prosecutors sent him to adult court, where he was handed a suspended sentence of 20 years.
“They wanted to get rid of me because I was too much trouble,” Ryan said. “But they locked me in a room 24 hours a day and I had so much energy. I couldn’t sit still. I was crawling out my own skin, constantly.”
A few months later, he was sent to live in a state hospital, where he was put in the adult biomedical unit.
Ryan spent three years there, undergoing experimental medication testing and shock therapy. He was sometimes forced to take a psychotropic sedative to keep him calm, and he was often tied down to his bed for days at a time.
“I spent a lot of my childhood in those situations, so drugged, but time goes by in a blip in my head,” Ryan said. “Except for the restraints. I remember all of them.”
Doctors thought he was angry and aggressive when he fought back against the restraints, but really, he was just scared. He said he always has been.
“I am absolutely terrified of everything,” Ryan said. “As a little kid I just wish that they would have known how scared I was, because then they might have treated me differently. I was a terrified child that they were abusing.”
Doctors thought he was a sociopath and lacked empathy. In reality, Ryan felt everything deeply and just wanted to connect. During the times he was sedated, he practiced conversations in his head in the hopes that he could communicate like other people and get it right next time.
His high intelligence stumped doctors. When he was 15, while he was in the state hospital, he graduated early after passing his GED. Numerous tests over Ryan’s childhood confirmed that he had autism, but doctors thought he was too smart to be autistic, so no one ever told him.
“They just told me that I was too smart for all of this, and that I needed to learn to better control myself,” Ryan said. “They said I was impulsive and I was going to spend my life in prison.”
Their prediction came true. When he was 17, Ryan again escaped and ran away from the state hospital. It was a violation of his suspended sentence. When he was found and arrested, Ryan spent the next 9 months in adult jail as he awaited his court date.
TRYING TO COPE
Ryan said he’s always considered himself a big dreamer; someone who believes things are possible even when most people do not. As he sat in jail, his future hanging in the balance, Ryan’s knack for dreaming big and taking chances paid off.
As his court date grew closer, he wrote the judge a letter.
“I explained that I’m not the person that people think I am,” Ryan said. “But no one wants to give me a chance to be that person because I’m so deep into being that person (that they think I am). I always wanted to prove that I was more than what people thought I was. I wanted to prove them wrong.”
Ryan read his letter to the courtroom. The judge looked out to his family and asked if anyone would want to take responsibility for Ryan and look out for him so he could have a future outside of prison.
Ryan’s grandmother spoke up. She said she would take him home and, together, they would move forward from his past. Just before his 18th birthday, Ryan went to live with her.
His first step in his new life was enrolling in college. Ryan’s grandma thought it would provide a place for him during the day that was somewhat safe and would keep him out of trouble.
“My grandma was good at trying to just negotiate with me,” he said. “She’d say, ‘You can eat all this bad stuff you want to eat, if you go to class. If you rub my feet tonight, I will buy you a pack of cigarettes.’ She managed my behavior in a very reward-based autism kind of way. And it was enough for me to settle into adulthood in a little more peaceful place.”
The last time Ryan was in a classroom was fifth grade, and just like before, he was having a hard time making friends and didn’t know why. He felt like he was making social blunders, and it started to stress him out.
Stress meant anxiety, and anxiety led him to eat to self-soothe. It made him feel better and it helped him cope. But stress-eating, paired with medication side effects, led Ryan to weigh over 600 pounds by the time he turned 18.
“I felt like maybe one of the reasons people didn’t like me was I was fat,” he said. “I couldn’t figure out why. I tried to mimic their body language, but people still didn’t like me … Why am I so unlikable? It must be because I’m fat. Well, if I’m already fat, then I’m going to eat. So, I didn’t care. It felt good to eat.”
Soon, Ryan discovered another way to cope: heroin.
