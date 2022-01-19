PERU — The WARU-AM radio station in Peru has gone silent for the first time in 68 years after the property was recently sold to a trucking company.
Wade Weaver, who had owned the station and tower located at 1711 E. Wabash Road for over 10 years, said he returned the station's broadcasting license to the Federal Communications Commission in September.
The 5-acre property and 1,050-square-foot building that held the station was then sold to Miami Trucking, which operates on land adjacent to the station.
Weaver said that for around two decades, the station was a simulcast of WARU-FM, which he operates as 101.9 Rocks in Wabash. He said the only time the AM station was used was to sometimes broadcast local high school ballgames.
In that time, the station never generated money, and maintaining the property was cutting into profits, Weaver said.
"AM stations in general across the county are not financially lucrative, and so this happens to be one of the casualties," he said. "... I just got tired of losing money."
Even so, shutting down the station that's been in operation since 1954 was a tough decision, Weaver said.
"It hurts my gut to think about giving the FCC back a license, because that's not what you ever intend to do when you take over an operation," Weaver said. "It was sad to see."
The station first went on air at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 23, 1954. The tower was constructed and operated by Wendell Hanson, who had recently launched two other stations in Two Rivers and Wisconsin, according to a story in the Kokomo Tribune. The station initially employed nine people and signed off at 4:30 p.m.
By 1965, it had a full lineup of local news and music, including Gary's Country and Western Music Time on Saturdays, and was on air from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weaver still owns and operates WJOT-AM in Wabash, which offers daytime talk radio and news at 1510 AM and still makes money. He also owns the FM stations 101.9 Rocks and 105.9 The Bash, which also broadcast from Wabash. All the stations are owned by his limited-liability company, Dream Weaver Marketing.
