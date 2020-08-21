Meet Popsicle! This sweet fellow is only 2 years old and he has already been vaccinated. Popsicle has a very funny personality and he is friendly and playful. He loves human companionship and would be fine living around other cats. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Popsicle, you can email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.
Pet of the Week Aug. 22, 2020
Sally Mahan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Kokomo native to be a producer for 'Good Morning America'
- Graduating to recovery: Miami Co. drug court celebrates first client to complete new program
- Maconaquah School Corp. establishes police force
- 1 arrested in weekend shooting
- Maconaquah School Corporation has five positive COVID-19 tests
- Sewage leaked in Kokomo Creek leads to fish kill
- Police reports, Aug. 14, 2020
- Old Navy returning to Kokomo
- Three Sunday shooting victims identified; one suspect arrested
- BOYS TENNIS: Howard County season preview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.