Pet of week 08222020

Meet Popsicle! This sweet fellow is only 2 years old and he has already been vaccinated. Popsicle has a very funny personality and he is friendly and playful. He loves human companionship and would be fine living around other cats. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Popsicle, you can email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.

