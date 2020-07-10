Joe Cool

Meet Joe Cool! This handsome feline is only 7 months old and he has already been neutered and vaccinated. Joe Cool is relaxed, friendly, playful and does not mind other cats. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Joe Cool, email to schedule your appointment at ‪kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you