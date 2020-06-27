fiona

Meet Fiona! This adorable feline is 3 years old and she has already been vaccinated. Fiona has a very friendly personality and is very affectionate. She loves attention and being petted. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Fiona, email the humane society to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.

