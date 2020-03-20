Meet Creed! This adorable feline is 5 years old and he has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Creed is quiet, laid back and does not mind other felines. He enjoys peace and watching his surroundings. If you would like to meet him, please stay tuned for further announcements on Kokomo Humane Society's Facebook Page. Additionally6, the Kokomo Humane Society will temporarily be closed until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
