Meet Sincere! This sweet canine is only 2 years old and he has already been neutered and vaccinated. Sincere is very loving, social and playful. He enjoys hanging out with people, playing ball, tug and playing with toys. He can be selective towards other dogs and for this reason, we recommend a meet and greet. He knows a few commands but tends to guard his toys and for this reason, we also recommend that he goes to a home with no young kids. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in fostering or fostering to adopt Sincere, you may email it to schedule your appointment at outreach@kokomohumane.org.
Pet of the Week May 16, 2020
|
