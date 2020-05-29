Meet Jesse! This handsome young feline is only 2 years old and he has already been vaccinated and microchipped. Jesse is very affectionate, friendly and loves attention. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in fostering or fostering to adopt Jesse, you may email the Humane Society to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.
Pet of the Week, May 29, 2020
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner: 9 deaths, 50 cases at North Woods
- Barber saves customer's life after heart attack
- 'It's something special': Kokomo High School senior juggles e-learning with new job building ventilators
- Record-setting sales: COVID brings unexpectedly big biz to some stores
- Local FCA employees head back to work
- State: 20% spike in Howard Co COVID deaths
- 3 newcomers vy for Howard Co Council
- Taylor schools reconnect with students with parades
- 'Amazed to be alive': Kokomo man with COVID survives 12 days on ventilator
- Tipton man arrested in fatal hit-and-run
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.