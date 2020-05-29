pet

Meet Jesse! This handsome young feline is only 2 years old and he has already been vaccinated and microchipped. Jesse is very affectionate, friendly and loves attention. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in fostering or fostering to adopt Jesse, you may email the Humane Society to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you