Frankie

Meet Frankie! This handsome feline is 5 years old and he has already been neutered and vaccinated. Frankie is part of a group of shy cats that are waiting for someone who will have the patience to wait until he warms up to his new home. He is very quiet, calm and gets along with other cats. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Frankie, email kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org to schedule your appointment.

