Meet Waverly! This sweet feline is only 1 year old and she has already been spayed and vaccinated. Waverly is friendly, loves attention and would make a great loving companion. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Waverly, email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.
Pet of the Week, Oct. 17, 2020
The 53rd annual Parade of Homes for Howard County will take place Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. Additional info can be obtained at kokomohomebuilders.org
