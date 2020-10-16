Waverly

Meet Waverly! This sweet feline is only 1 year old and she has already been spayed and vaccinated. Waverly is friendly, loves attention and would make a great loving companion. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Waverly, email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.

