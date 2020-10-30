Meet Baxter! This adorable feline is 5 years old and he has already been vaccinated. Baxter is vocal, affectionate, friendly and does not mind other felines. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Baxter, email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.
Pet of the Week, Oct. 31, 2020
Sally Mahan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- French bakery opening soon in downtown Kokomo
- Kokomo man making splash in rock music scene
- Kokomo man charged with murder in death of girlfriend
- Peru pilot who set supersonic flight record dies at 90
- Bar owner lists The Elbow Room for sale
- Trump tells Cabinet to find Delphi salaried pension fix
- Libertarian governor candidate Donald Rainwater to visit Kokomo
- Kokomo man charged in shooting
- Colts believe 'sacks will come'
- Howard County sets uniform trick-or-treat hours
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.