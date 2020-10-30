Pet of the week

Meet Baxter! This adorable feline is 5 years old and he has already been vaccinated. Baxter is vocal, affectionate, friendly and does not mind other felines. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Baxter, email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.

