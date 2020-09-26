Meet Brian! This adorable feline is 2 years old and he has already been neutered and vaccinated. Brian has a super fun personality and is super friendly, loving and playful. He loves tons of attention and hanging out with his human friends. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Brian, email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.