Meet Kobe! This adorable feline is 2 years old and he has already been neutered and vaccinated. Kobe is quiet, friendly and loving. He likes to chill in a quiet place and loves to be petted. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Kobe, email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.
Pet of the Week, Sept. 4, 2020
