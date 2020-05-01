Meet Scarlett! This adorable feline is 10 years old and she has already been spayed and vaccinated. Scarlett has a very sweet and friendly personality. She is very social and would much appreciate a loving household. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in fostering or fostering to adopt Scarlett, email the Humane Society to schedule your appointment at outreach@kokomohumane.org.
