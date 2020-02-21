Meet Q! This adorable feline is 3 years old and she has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Q has a sweet personality, is very playful and does not mind other felines. If you would like to meet her, stop by the Cat Café. She is part of our feline colony. For more information please contact the Kokomo Humane Society at 765-452-6224.
Pet of the Week
Sally Mahan
