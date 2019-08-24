MEET BELLA: This beautiful feline is 2 years old and she has already been spayed and vaccinated. Bella is as sweet as it gets! She loves to find a comfy lap to lay on and will fall asleep in seconds. She does well around other felines and needless to say, extremely enjoys human company. She is one of the few cats that does not enjoy the outdoor Cat Café “catio.” She much prefers the comfort of a warm home but does enjoy looking out the window. She is very calm and easygoing but she can be playful with the right toy. If you think that sweet Bella is the right cat for you, stop by to spend some time with her at the Cat Cafe. She is part of our super cool feline colony! For more information, contact the Kokomo Humane Society at 765-452-6224.
