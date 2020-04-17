Meet Cardi! This sweet feline is 3 years old and she has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Cardi is very playful and has tons of energy. She loves people and would love to find a forever home. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Cardi, you may meet her at the Kokomo PetSmart store. Please make sure that you are serious about adopting before asking a PetSmart staff member to handle the cats. They will contact the humane society in order to complete your adoption.
