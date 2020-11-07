Meet Baxter! This adorable feline is 5 years old and he has already been vaccinated. Baxter is vocal, affectionate, friendly and does not mind other felines. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Baxter, email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.
Pet of the Week
Trending Video
Sally Mahan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Ventilator maker ceasing operations in Kokomo
- Noble Roman's returning to Kokomo with Craft Pizza & Pub location
- Holcomb: Statewide shutdown last resort to slow virus
- Kokomo School Corp. moves to eLearning
- Trick-or-treat: Halloween hours
- Police: Kokomo man charged in southside shooting
- Howard County sets uniform trick-or-treat hours
- Clinton county natives' business focuses on sustainability
- Colts Notebook: Rivers gaining trust in receiving corps
- GOP sweep: Party wins all local contested races
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.