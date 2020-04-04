pet of the week

Meet Prez! This adorable feline is only 5 years old and he has already been neutered and vaccinated. Prez is calm, affectionate, friendly and does not mind other felines. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Prez, you may meet him at the Kokomo PetSmart store. Make sure that you are serious about adopting before asking a PetSmart staff member to handle the cats. They will contact us in order to complete your adoption.
