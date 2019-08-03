In this 1962 photo, Civil Rights leader Lincoln Ragsdale and supporters march on the Arizona state capitol for the desegregation of public places with the public accommodation bill prior to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Phoenix’s past segregation has been in focus after last month’s national outrage over a videotaped encounter of police pointing guns and cursing at a black family. (Lincoln Ragsdale Jr/Matthew Whitaker Photographs, University Archives, Arizona State University Library via AP)