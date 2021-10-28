The east side of Phillips Street between Elm and Havens has been transformed into a Halloween experience.
Mike and Ramona Malloy started decorating their home a few years ago and keep expanding it every year. They have even gotten their neighbors involved, with all four houses on the block getting into the spirit.
There’s everything from spaceships and aliens to pirates and even three replica canons that can be fired.
The biggest addition this year is that the Malloys will be collecting donations for the Kokomo Humane Society. If you dare, on Halloween evening, look for the scariest house and hand them a buck or two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.