The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Pint-Size Chef program will return this year.
The program teaches children ages 6-12 the basics of cooking, such as reading a recipe, the different cooking tools, measuring different food as well as proper etiquette. They will also prepare a fun and simple dish each week.
This six-week program will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:45-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays from April 13 to May 18. There will be two different class times available each night. The times are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. The classes will take place at the Country Club Hills Building in Country Club Hills Park.
The program costs $30. Registration for the program starts Monday and will end April 9. Registration is first come first serve, up to 10 children per class. All registrations will be taken at the Parks and Recreation Department office in Highland Park.
Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office or on the city’s website at www.cityofkokomo.org. For more information, please contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
