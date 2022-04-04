PERU — Pipe Creek Elementary’s preschool program is set to a receive boost, thanks to some federal funding.
The pre-K program was the recipient of a $297,000 Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Grant.
Stabilization grants are meant to help offset rising costs of child care and early education programs due to the pandemic. Funding is through the federal American Rescue Plan and distributed at the state level by the Indiana Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning.
Principal Laura Fulton said the grant will be used for classroom upgrades, new materials and training for teachers, though specifics are still being worked out.
“(It’s) a real nice opportunity to do something that we wouldn’t have been able to,” she said.
Pipe Creek’s pre-K program is a state-certified Paths to Quality program and is one of only three in the county with the distinction. The certification process is arduous and requires teachers to complete training each year. The grant will help cover some of those costs, Fulton said.
Funding comes at a time where demand is high in Miami County for preschool providers. Early Learning Indiana, the state’s largest early education nonprofit, found a lack of Paths to Quality providers in Miami County and none in Peru, according to a recent study.
There are other preschool providers, including one at Peru Community Schools, but those do not participate in Paths to Quality.
Still, access is not keeping up with demand.
Pipe Creek has 72 kids in its pre-K program and a waiting list for 30 more. Spots are based on funding.
The three Paths to Quality providers in Miami County have 95 spots available between them, meaning only 7% of eligible children are enrolled in a high-quality program.
Debi Wallick, executive director of the United Way of Miami County, estimated in an interview with the Kokomo Tribune last month that Miami County needs about 10 preschool programs, like the one at Pipe Creek, to fully meet the need.
