The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department has organized several activities to get residents outside this summer.
The Recreation Adventure Program began Monday and will continue to run until July 21.
Every Monday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., members of the Parks Department will oversee activities at the playgrounds in Highland and Mohr parks.
To encourage play, the Parks & Recreation department will supply visitors with board games, card games, hula hoops, Wiffle ball, box hockey, dodge ball, volleyball and tennis supplies.
There will also be craft supplies for sale ranging in cost from 25 cents to $1 each.
Although members of the Parks & Recreation department will be present during Adventure Program events to facilitate activities, they will not be responsible for babysitting children in attendance. The children will be able to come and go as they please.
Additionally, the Parks & Recreation Department has teamed up with the fire department to host free slip-n-slide events until the end of July.
The events will be held:
Wednesday at Bon Air Park
June 23 at Highland Park
June 29 at Garden Square Apartments
July 6 at Lafayette Park School
July 13 at Jackson Morrow Park
July 20 at Foster Park
Each of the slip-n-slide events will run 1-3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to arrive wearing bathing suits or shorts and T-shirts.
The events are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather.
For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
