A 15-year-old boy is now facing felony charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness after police say he was involved in a weekend shooting on the city's south side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to the area of the 600 block of Marsha Court around 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to shots fired.
On arrival, officers heard from witnesses who stated that they observed a male who was allegedly involved in the shooting run into a nearby apartment, the release noted.
Officers then secured the apartment in question and executed a search warrant, the release indicated, locating the juvenile inside.
Through further investigation, it was determined that the 15-year-old had shot at three juvenile females who were parked nearby, and the release stated that police did recover two loaded handguns and additional evidence from the area.
Officers also discovered that the juvenile had an active detention pick-up order on an unrelated case at the time of Sunday's incident.
Authorities eventually released the 15-year-old to Kinsey Youth Center, and no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
Due to the ages of those involved in Sunday's incident, police are not releasing any names at this time.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Bruce D. Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
