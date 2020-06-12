A Kokomo man who escaped police custody during a four-hour SWAT standoff earlier this year has now been arrested in Marion.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Hubert Tabor, 49, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday at a Grant County residence, and he is currently facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; being a felon carrying a handgun, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
He also has an active warrant out of Grant County for petition to revoke for a probation violation, police added.
Tabor was taken into custody without incident after he was found hiding inside the Marion residence during a conducted search warrant, and he is currently being held at the Grant County jail while he awaits transport back to Howard County.
It was back in April that KPD officers attempted to serve a warrant on Tabor at a residence in the 1400 block of East Madison Street.
After authorities made initial contact with Tabor in the backyard of that property, court records stated that Tabor told the officers “I gotta go” and entered a back door of the residence.
He then appeared to barricade himself inside the property’s basement, police noted, and SWAT was called in to help with the situation.
After police were able to safely gain entry into the basement of the property, court records indicate that officials located a tunnel that led from the basement to the backyard of the property, but Tabor was nowhere to be found.
