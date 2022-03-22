GREENTOWN — Officials with the Greentown Police Department and the Howard County Sheriff's Office arrested a man last Friday after a short foot pursuit on the county's east side.
According to a GPD media release, Aaron C. Short, 27, is now facing preliminary charges of possession of heroin, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and he also has an active felony warrant for burglary out of Marion County.
Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, an officer was on routine patrol and driving westbound on Main Street in Greentown, the release noted, when he observed Short's silver Jeep traveling eastbound around 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
The officer then turned around and activated the emergency lights, prompting the Jeep to pull over to the side of the road, the release indicated.
Upon coming to a stop, Short then reportedly fled the Jeep on foot and headed southeast, according to the release, causing police to set up a perimeter around the area.
Short was later located in the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of West Walnut Street (Greentown), and police say he was taken into custody without further incident.
Officials say Short is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.
