Two Kokomo men are now under arrest after what police believe was their involvement in a shooting over the weekend just outside of a local restaurant.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Demontez D. Lenoir, 20, is now facing charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; attempted escape and battery on a law enforcement officer, both Level 6 felonies; as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
Laijuan Lenoir, 22, is facing preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies.
Police did not mention in the release what relation the two men are to each other, but they are both currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.
Their charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot area of Chuck E. Cheese, 1919 S. Reed Road, the release noted.
Witnesses to the incident told authorities that they saw the two men fighting just prior to the shooting.
Surveillance footage from Chuck E. Cheese that police obtained during the investigation appeared to capture the moments right before the shooting, showing the fight in question.
In the video, according to the release, Demontez is seen being knocked to the ground, while Laijuan is observed pointing a firearm in his direction before retreating to a light blue 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.
Demontez is then shown firing multiple times at the Equinox as it drove south through the parking lot, the release stated.
Police believe that the Equinox, occupied at the time by Laijuan and an unidentified female, was struck six to seven times by gunfire.
An unoccupied gray 2010 Jeep Patriot that was parked nearby was also struck by a single round, authorities said.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers observed Demontez running in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, the release indicated, and he was ordered to drop the handgun he was carrying.
After dropping the gun, police said Demontez then continued running south before engaging in a brief physical altercation with officers.
After being apprehended, Demontez then broke out of his restraints, and another altercation occurred before he was taken into custody and transported to jail, according to the release.
While all this was going on, Laijuan began to also interfere with authorities, the release indicated, which caused another altercation with police.
Laijuan was eventually arrested, and police discovered another handgun on his person before he was also transported to the jail.
While investigators were processing the scene, about a dozen 9mm shell casings were removed from the parking lot area of Chuck E. Cheese, while one .40 caliber shell casing was located in the parking lot between Chuck E. Cheese and Panera Bread, the release stated.
Police also located a 9mm semi-automatic handgun — believed to be used by Demontez — in front of T-Mobile, 1810 E. Boulevard.
Authorities stated that no one was injured during the shooting incident, except for minor injuries sustained by law enforcement during the apprehension process.
However, several restaurants in the area — including Chuck E. Cheese — were open for business and heavily crowded at the time the shooting occurred.
If you have any additional information about this case, you are urged to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
