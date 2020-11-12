PERU - Police are asking for the public's help in a death investigation after a Peru man was found dead.
Officers from the Indiana State Police were dispatched on Nov. 4 to a home at 1223 Chanute Avenue, Peru, to conduct a wellbeing check on Shane Myers, 44.
Myers, a resident of the home, was found deceased.
Detectives from the Indiana State Police Peru Post are conducting a death investigation. They are requesting assistance from the public. Anyone who has information about the death of Myers is asked to contact Indiana State Police Det. Mike Lorona by calling 765-473-6666.
