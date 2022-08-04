With area schools back in session or getting ready to be, local law enforcement is once again reminding motorists about the importance of stopping for school buses as they load and unload students.
And along with sharing the reminder, police will also be beefing up patrol over the next few days to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
The department joins over 200 police agencies throughout the Hoosier state for the back-to-school “Stop Arm Violation Enforcement” campaign — also known as SAVE — the release noted.
“Our two biggest concerns this time of year are drivers not paying attention to the road and speeding,” KPD Chief Stout said in the release. “Most of the stop-arm violations we encounter stem from those actions, and drivers need to be held accountable. Help us keep kids safe by slowing down, putting away the distractions and stopping for buses.”
SAVE held another campaign period in April, and state officials noted that Indiana bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey at that time counted over 2,000 stop-arm violations.
When that number is multiplied over the course of a school year, it adds up to over 360,000 potential violations, the release noted, a number that officials said is just plain dangerous.
“The fact that we still have people willing to put students and bus drivers at risk is the reason this campaign is necessary,” Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) Executive Director Devon McDonald noted in the release. “Still, law enforcement can’t be everywhere, so drivers need to do the right thing and exercise caution around buses. Students’ lives depend on it.”
According to Indiana law, disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A infraction, and violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, as well as have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense and up to one year for the second offense.
The SAVE program was launched in 2019 by ICJI in an effort to provide safe transportation routes for students going to and from school in Indiana, and the overtime patrols used for SAVE are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by ICJI.
For more information on the program, or to browse other school bus safety tips, visit https://www.in.gov/cji/traffic-safety/pedestrian-safety/school-bus-safety/.
