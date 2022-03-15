Police say the body of a teenager who was reported missing last month was discovered Monday afternoon near a northside bike trail.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 17-year-old Mya Rayls' body was located in some brush in the 3000 block of North Washington Street, and an autopsy is scheduled for today at the Howard County Coroner's Office.
No other details were provided in the release.
Rayls was reported missing Feb. 8 after she was last seen two days earlier at her residence in the 2500 block of North Main Street.
Rayls' mother told officers that her daughter had never run away from home before, and it was also unusual that she wouldn't try to reach out or make contact, per a media release at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.