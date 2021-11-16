A man took an undetermined amount of cash Tuesday during an armed robbery of an armored vehicle in Kokomo.
According to a news release from the Kokomo Police Department, at approximately 2:15 p.m. the armored vehicle arrived at 2201 W. Jefferson St. to service an ATM.
While one employee worked inside the machine, a Black male wearing a camouflaged hood, black face mask and dark clothes entered the armored vehicle and held the driver at gunpoint, the news release stated. The suspect disarmed the worker then took the cash. The suspect fled in a maroon or red 2013-18 Cadillac XTS, according to police.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call Capt. Bruce D. Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.
You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.
