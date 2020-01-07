A 40-year-old Kokomo man is behind bars after police say he raped a 14-year-old girl early Monday morning.
Kokomo police officers responded at around 3:49 a.m. to the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive for a report of rape that had just occurred, according to a release.
Officers located a 14-year-old female who was transported to Community Howard Regional Health for treatment. Police said Monday afternoon the girl was in stable condition.
Officers also located the suspect, who was identified as Tyree D. Young.
Young was detained and transported to the Kokomo Police Department. The subsequent investigation resulted in Young being arrested on one charge of rape, a Level 3 felony. He was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center, where he is being held without a bond.
Police continue to investigate this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective C. Cunningham at 765-456-7136, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Callers may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
