Two separate incidents involving children being left in hot cars over the weekend led to the arrest of three Kokomo residents. Both incidents occurred in the parking lot of retail locations, and no child was injured as a result.
On Saturday, July 27, several citizens contacted the Kokomo Police Department around 12:30 p.m. to report a 5-month-old infant left unattended in a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, a KPD media release stated. Upon arrival, Officer Ted Mygrant broke out one of the vehicle’s windows to gain access to the child, the release noted.
According to the National Weather Service, local temperatures were around the mid-80s at the time.
Shortly after 10 p.m. that evening, the release stated that citizens called KPD to report a 2-year-old and an 8-year-old who were left unattended inside a parked vehicle in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue.
The release didn’t indicate how long the children were inside the vehicles at the time police were notified.
In the first incident, police arrested Adrienne J. Hizer, 35.
Police arrested Kalencia K. Anderson, 34, and Alexander Jamaal Griffin, 31, in the second incident.
Each one of them is now facing a Level 6 felony charge of child neglect.
Child Protective Services is assisting KPD with the investigation into these separate incidents, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7107. You can also anonymously call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
While none of the children in those two incidents suffered any physical injuries, the National Safety Council states that around 20 children nationwide under the age of 18 have died of heatstroke from being left in hot cars this year alone.
Just this week, 11-month-old twins in Massachusetts were killed during an incident in which they were left in a hot vehicle while their father went to work.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, vehicles with no means of ventilation can heat up as quickly as 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, and a child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s. Heat stroke is also the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15, the website states.
Dr. Laura Stage is a pediatrician with North Central Indiana Pediatrics, and she said accidents do happen, but parents should also never intentionally leave their children alone inside of a hot vehicle.
“The temperature outside the car does not reflect the temperature inside the car,” she said. “Inside of the car heats up really quickly and can easily get up over 100 degrees, especially when kids are strapped down in those car seats. They sweat more because they’re contained on all sides. But they also dehydrate a lot more quickly than adults do. It doesn’t take too long for them to get incredibly warm.”
Stage also offered some advice for parents and loved ones out there to make sure such situations don’t happen to them.
“They always say put something important in the back seat of your car,” she said. “I know you can’t think of anything more important than your child, but putting your purse or your phone back there can be helpful. Or if you’re a person who tends to be forgetful, perhaps you can even set an alarm to go off to make sure to not forget that your child’s in the back seat. That’s just a couple things you can do to help you remember if need be.”
And for those who see a young child struggling in a hot vehicle, Stage offered some advice to them as well.
“If you see a kid in a car with the windows up and there’s no adult there, even if the car is running, call the police. If you see something, you’ve got to call, especially if they’re infants. Infants and babies don’t last long. They don’t have much of an ability to regulate their temperatures, and they’re especially at high risk. It’s just not a safe thing to leave your child alone in a car.”
