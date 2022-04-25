BUNKER HILL — Authorities with the Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Bunker Hill.
According to Miami County Sheriff Timothy Hunter, no other public details are being provided at this time, pending further investigation.
Information obtained from the "Peru Scanner" Facebook account Monday afternoon reported that a body had been found on the north part of the Nickel Plate Trail — near Fifth and Main streets — but Hunter would not confirm those details.
The Tribune also reached out to ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Tony Slocum, who noted that early indications are that the person in question appeared to pass away from natural causes, though an autopsy has been scheduled for a later time.
